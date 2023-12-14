Jumia Technologies will follow the list of companies that are leaving Nigeria in 2023

In addition, the company also plans to exit business in Kenya and six other African countries

It cited very challenging economics, adding that the environment is highly competitive

Jumia Technologies has announced it is shutting down its food delivery business in all seven countries where the unit is operational by the year's end.

The business currently runs food delivery services in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Ivory Coast.

The company said the new move will enable it to concentrate on the expansion of its core online retail business.

This comes after its most recent third-quarter data showed that Jumia has been cutting its losses. Its losses for the third quarter were 67% lower than they were a year earlier.

Legit.ng reported that the second quarter of the 2023 financial report showed that Jumia's active client base fell by one million, now amounting to 2.4 million customers.

Jumia exiting everyday grocery

As part of its effort to aggressively cut costs, Jumia is exiting everyday grocery items and reducing delivery services unrelated to its e-commerce business.

According to the business, this aligns with its strategy to optimize its capital and resource allocation and continue its path to profitability.

It added that Jumia Food is unsuitable for the current operating environment and macroeconomic conditions.

Chief Executive Officer Francis Dufay told Reuters,

"It's a very difficult segment worldwide, with very challenging economics and big losses. It's also an extremely competitive segment across the world and Africa."

"The economics are tough in this market because the costs are very high and there is plenty of competition so there is downward pressure on the commissions that we make and upward pressure on marketing costs because everyone is fighting for customers."

According to the business, many of the staff members currently working in the food delivery company will move to the main e-commerce operation in these nations.

