Obinna Iyiegbu, AKA Obi Cubana, has unveiled a new e-hailing transport service

The Nigerian businessman said the new service would bridge an existing gap in urban transportation

He also disclosed plans to extend to other states like Enugu, Asaba, and others in the future

Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, debuted "Enviable Transport", a new e-hailing transport service, in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State and the Niger Delta area.

The entrepreneur and Cubana Group, founder claimed Enviable Travel was born out of concerns to close the gap in urban travel at a press conference and service launch event to introduce the service.

Obi Cubana said the e-hailing service aims to close the gap in modern transportation. Photo Credit: Obi Cubana

Service to create jobs

Port Harcourt, which has a population of over three million, is one of Nigeria's most remarkable cities and has seen a significant metamorphosis, according to Obi Cubana in a Leadership report.

In light of this, the businessman claimed that in addition to making life meaningful, the development would boost the economy of this particular city, the garden city, and create new jobs.

He said:

“Today, I am glad to announce that we birthed a new transport service that is local and that is relevant, and we are here with this new service to bridge an existing gap in urban transportation."

He claimed that because the e-hailing service is based on enduring inventions and technology, it will provide superior services than any that have come before it or will in the future.

He said the service aims to close the gap in modern transportation by incorporating discipline, honesty, class, security, and high-quality service delivery into the transportation industry.

He claims that the project, which will eventually include Asaba, Enugu, and other states, is a game-changer because it is focused on local content.

He added that drivers will be hired from the local area to empower young people and create opportunities.

He added:

“Again, while we are not competing with other foreign car-hailing service providers, we simply want to give Nigerians their car-hailing service because we believe in homegrown businesses and solutions, and we also believe in exporting Nigerian innovation abroad to earn foreign exchange for the country just as I have done with other products and in other sectors.”

