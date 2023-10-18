Messaging platform WhatsApp has announced a new security feature for Android users

The company announced that users can now use passkeys to log into their accounts

The new feature eliminates the need for a password, username, or SMS two-factor authentication

WhatsApp is launching passkeys on Android, enabling users to log in without needing SMS two-factor authentication as they can use their face, fingerprints, or PIN to unlock their account.

The messaging platform was testing the feature in beta but is now starting to roll it out to all Android users.

WhatsApp announces passkeys for log-ins, eliminates SMS Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

New feature makes it hard for hackers to gain access to accounts

TechCrunch states the new feature will roll out to users globally in the coming weeks and months. There is no information about an iOS launch.

The Meta-owned platform said verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure.

"We're excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security," the company said in a statement.

By allowing passkey long-ins, users make it challenging for bad actors to remotely gain access to accounts since they would need physical access to users' phones.

Passkeys are a new technology that removes the need to rely on username and password combinations, which can be liable to hacking or phishing by scammers.

Other platforms embrace passkeys

Reports say that TikTok launched the feature for iOS in July, while PayPal rolled out passkey support for iOS.

Google announced that it has made passkeys the default sign-in method for all users after it rolled out support for passkeys for Google accounts globally in May.

Also, Amazon rolled out the feature quietly on October 17, 2023, but asked customers to hold on to their passwords for a while.

WhatsApp makes bold changes

WhatsApp's announcement comes amid a flurry of new features the company introduced recently.

The messaging platform launched Flows recently to boost the shopping experience, which allows users to pick a seat on a flight or book an appointment without leaving the app.

The company recently rolled out its broadcast Channels globally and its new native app for Mac.

