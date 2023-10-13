Starlink is set to roll out direct-to-cell service, allowing mobile phones to connect to its satellite internet

The company said the new service would be 4G-enabled and would not require users to change their phones

The internet company owned by Elon Musk recently slashed its hardware price in Nigeria

Starlink, owned by billionaire businessman Elon Musk, said there are plans to roll out services allowing phone phones to connect directly to its satellites in orbit.

The company disclosed this on its website, saying that the service will begin testing and be launched in 2024, while voice, data, and IoT services will be launched in 2025.

No need to change phones - service is 4G-enabled

The company said users would not need to change their phones as the service will work with 4G-enabled devices.

The company said the service will function like telecom-based stations, providing communication services globally. It will also require the company to obtain mobile operating licenses from countries where it wants to launch the service.

The statement said:

“Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters,” it said.

“Direct to Cell works with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. No changes to hardware, firmware, or special apps are required, providing seamless access to text, voice, and data,” the company added.

New service to be powered by SpaceX satellite services

The new service would be backed by SpaceX, the space exploration company also owned by Elon Musk.

The company said Direct Cell satellites will be launched first on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and then Starship, stating that the satellites will automatically connect on orbit over laser backhaul to the Starlink constellation, providing global connectivity.

Starlink is currently advertising the new functionality to its partners, allowing network integration similar to roaming. Broad satellite coverage enables connectivity in rural areas where cell coverage may not be feasible.

Starlink slashes hardware price for Nigerians

The new functionalities, when launched, will compete directly with mobile telecom providers in Nigeria.

However, the company will still need another Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) license to offer this service in Nigeria.

Recently, Starlink slashed the cost of its hardware for Nigerians to N299,500. This represents a 21% reduction compared to the previous rate of N378,000.

The new price is expected to pave the way for Starlinks to access the Nigerian Internet Service Provider (ISP) market more.

However, the monthly subscription fee of N38,000 has stayed the same.

Starlink has also promised to provide a partial refund to Nigerian customers who recently purchased their hardware within the last 30 days. The company said this discount offer will be available until November 15th, 2023, BusinessInsider reports.

