Meta is set to release verification badges to WhatsApp Business so customers would know they are chatting with a real business account

The company disclosed that it would soon make the new feature available to users and let them create a landing page

Also, Meta stated that it would introduce Flows, which allows users to browse all that a business has without leaving the chat

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, is set to launch a verification tick for businesses on WhatsApp.

The company disclosed this via its VP of business messaging, Nikila Srinivasan, during a media briefing on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg extends verification to WhatsApp. Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

New feature would authenticate businesses

According to the company, the new feature would be available for businesses to get verification, thereby allowing users to know they are chatting with a legitimate business.

It noted that for businesses to be verified, business owners must prove the authenticity of their company and receive a verified badge, enhanced account support and impersonation protection.

The company stated that for businesses interested in signing up, the new feature includes creating a custom WhatsApp page easily discoverable on the web and multidevice support to allow multiple employees to respond to customers.

Meta Verified to begin with businesses on WhatsApp

Punch reports that the company said it would begin testing Meta Verified soon with small businesses using the WhatsApp platform before introducing it to firms on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

The tech firm also revealed that it would launch Flows, a new feature that allows businesses to offer the full range of services without users leaving the chat.

It said:

"With flows, businesses can provide rich menus and customizable forms that support different needs. We'll make Flows available to businesses worldwide using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks."

Meta introduces paid verification to businesses on Facebook

The development comes after Meta extended its paid verification badges to Businesses on Facebook.

The company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, said recently that the company will charge $22 monthly or $35 for both Instagram and Facebook verification.

The move follows an announcement by X to begin charging all users a token monthly to fight bots.

Businesses on Meta platforms such as Facebook and Instagram would soon be able to buy the blue tick verification badges to get exclusive features and support.

The Verge reports that the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced at an event recently.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled Meta Verified for creators at $12 monthly, which gives them a blue tick and access to features like priority customer support and impersonation protection.

The company also recently rolled out Channels to let users follow businesses on the platform.

