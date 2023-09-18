The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is asking Nigerians to apply for its Hackthon programme

The NCC is offering an N10 million grant for tech hubs and startups to develop a solution for older people and disabled

It is also asking them to develop renewable energy ideas for rural areas and other areas of focus

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has begun activities for the third edition of its Talent Hunt Research via the Hackathon as part of its Strategic Vision Plan for 2023 through 2025.

The programme aims to encourage the development of new technologies and local growth of new technologies and content via research.

The Commission focuses on blockchain ideas and assistive technology

The NCC aims to stimulate sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.

The statement, signed by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said that the Commission is looking for tech hubs and innovation-driven enterprises in Nigeria to enrol their startups and their solutions in the talent hunt research through a hackathon organized by NCC.

The programme focuses on Blockchain-enabled Data processing solutions for enhancing regulatory compliance, assistive tech solutions for regulatory solutions for the elderly and disabled people, and renewable technologies in rural areas.

The Hackathon takes advantage of emerging tech solutions to promote the development of unique innovation and local content development in the tech sector and enhance economic growth and social advancement in Nigeria.

The Hackathon enables the translation of new ideas into developing hardware/software solutions, addressing industry and social challenges.

The best three solutions will receive N10 million each to develop the solutions.

NCC provides clear criteria for applicants

The Commission stipulates that the enterprise must provide a certificate of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and must not have participated nor received the Commission’s support in the past.

The project must be relevant to one of the three areas of focus of the Commission and provide a sound statement, proposed solutions, and a development roadmap.

Other criteria include proof of concept, including technical feasibility of the idea and diagram, algorithm, existing models, or case studies.

The solution must be new, with the applicant expressing ownership of ideas.

NCC offers a link for the application

The applicant must finish the solution and the prototype development within six months of receipt of the grant and offer a detailed commercialization of the idea.

NCC stated that all entries must be made online and by a tech hub/innovation-driven enterprise, which must show evidence of a relationship with the startup or tech hub.

NCC says applicants must use the link to apply https://ncc.gov.ng/talenthuntresearchhackathon2023 with the subject of the mail titled “Submission from <business name>” and the zipped file named after the business.

Recently, many tech firms have been asking Nigerian talents to participate in several start-up funds to enable them to achieve growth and scale their operations.

Google named several Nigerian startups as beneficiaries of its Black Founders' programme to scale their innovation.

Google and other venture capital firms have pumped billions of dollars into startups from Nigeria.

The company explained that the development aims to support African startups looking to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve challenges, especially the ones around them.

