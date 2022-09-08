Google has shortlisted about 23 Nigerian startups for its $4 million Black Founders Fund this September

The finalists, according Google will be eligible to receive $100,000 cash awards and would be paired with $200,00 in Google Cloud Credits for every tech firm

About 60 tech start-ups were selected in this years programme by Google which has seen the tech firms raise millions of dollars by the last cohort in 2021

Google announced on September 6, 2022, that about 60 African tech startups had been shortlisted to be funded from its $4 million Black Funders Fund (BFF).

About 23 startups from Nigeria were named, dominating the list in the continent.

Other juicy packages included in the programme

According to the search engine giant, the finalists will get $100,000 in cash awards added with $200,0000 in Google Cloud Credits per tech firm.

In addition, they will also receive hands-on business and technical mentorship from Google’s network of business coaches on a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, organizational culture, people management and growth strategies.

The list includes:

Bookings Africa: Enables Africa’s gig economy and helps its workforce digitize and monetize their skills, connecting them to clients across the continent.

Clafiya: Connects people, families and businesses to healthcare workers and enables access to convenient, quality and affordable, on-demand primary care via their mobile phones.

Eden Life: Provides an ongoing operating system for getting and rendering essential services across Africa and concentrates on offering food, cleaning, laundering and beauty services to its customers.

Estate Intel: Provides reliable data for businesses that are investing or operating in the African real estate ecosystem.

Flex Finance: Helps firms on the continent manage workflow, access credit facilities, issue corporate cards to employees and disbursements from one platform.

Gamr: An eSports tournament platform helping gamers in Africa discover tournaments they can play and get rewarded for.

Haul 247: A logistics firm connecting manufacturing firms and farmers with trucks and warehouses.

Healthtracka: Lets users access on-demand healthcare services from the comfort of their homes.

HerVest: Offers a highly secured, women-focused fintech platform that allows women to participate in major financial services, focusing on women founders.

Kyshi: Provides multi-currency accounts and remittance services to and from Africa.

LifeBank: Leverages technology to provide value in numerous segments of the healthcare supply chain, like blood, oxygen and medical supplies.

Norebase: Gives a single digital platform and technology tools for entrepreneurs and businesses to start, scale and operate in Africa and the US.

OneHealth: An online pharma and healthcare platform that gives access to medicines, healthcare info and solutions.

Pivo: A credit-centric digital bank for trade, supporting businesses across the continent.

QShop: An easy-to-use DIY e-commerce platform meant to help small and medium-sized firms scale and sell online.

Scrapays: Creates an operating system infrastructure for recycling value chains in developing countries.

Shiip: Utilizes web, mobile and API technologies to connect people and businesses to delivery services in and out of Africa.

Spleet: Uses a ‘Rent Now, Pay Late’ system to ensure everyone in Africa can afford a place to live.

Stears: A financial intelligence firm providing subscription-based content and data to global professionals.

Terawork: An online freelance marketplace focused on matching freelancers to service buyers.

Topset Education: An ed-tech platform that provides quality and affordable education to Africans everywhere.

Wellahealh: provides technology and financial tools to healthcare providers and patients to enable affordability and accessibility.

Awabah: A digital platform for Africa’s workforce.

Google introduced the Black Founders Fund in 2021. It has supported about 50 startups from nine African countries that have raised over $87 million and created 518 jobs. The present 60 startups selected for 2022 cohorts were chosen from 10 countries.

