Apple is set to release its latest mobile operating system, iOS 17, and older iPhone owners are excited

The new operating system gives iPhone users with old models a chance to enjoy some of the features of the latest iPhone 15

The iOS 17 will come with impressive new features, which include updates to the messaging app and contacts

After launching the iPhone 15 models with prices as high as N1.4 million in Nigerian currency, Apple is set to release its latest mobile operating system, iOS 17.

The software, expected to come with a slew of new features, enhancements, and performance improvements, will be available to the public from Monday, September 18, 2023.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 15 Pro at the launch event in the US. Photo credit: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Leaks on expected features for new iOS 17

According to a Cnet report, the newest version of iOS will introduce new features like StandBy mode, the Journal app, and significant changes for Messages.

Other expected features XDA developers described as game-changing include contact posters that allow users to customise how their name and photo appear on another phone.

Another is NameDrop, a new way to share your contact information with others quickly and simply.

SharePlay is another feature expected to impress as it allows iPhone users to share media just like airdrop.

iPhones eligible for new iOS 17 update

Apple is known for its commitment to device longevity and has again extended support for older models.

However, some users of older iPhones are getting left behind and won't experience the new features in iOS 17.

Here is the list of iPhones set to receive the iOS 17 update:

Phone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation and later)

iPhone 14 (including Plus)

iPhone 14 Pro

