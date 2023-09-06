Google, a global technology company has announced Alex Okosi as the new managing director in Africa

Okosi who a Nigerian-born, US-educated business executive comes into the role as an established name in the media industry

Until his appointment, Okosi was the managing director for YouTube in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) emerging markets

Google has named Alex Okosi, the current Managing Director for YouTube in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Emerging Markets, as the new Managing Director (MD) for Google Africa.

In his new role, Okosi will be responsible for Google’s operations in Africa, including programmes to help businesses and economies on the continent grow.

Alex Okosi is Google new managing director Africa Photo credit: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

He will also help in expanding access and providing tools to help the next billion users get more from the Web, Guardian reports.

Big expectations for Okosi

With a robust background in media, entertainment, and technology leadership, Okosi takes up the role with a strong reputation, having contributed to major media projects throughout Africa, including the MTV Video Music Awards, among others.

Google Vice President, EMEA Emerging Markets Meir Brand, described Okosi as a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the media and technology industries.

He attested that the new MD has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses.

Alex Okosi speaks

Reacting to his appointment, Okosi said:

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart,” said Okosi. “I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive.”

