President Bola Tinubu has said his Government is willing to partner with Google on job creation

Tinubu said that the tech giant has the capabilities and the requisite tools to create digital jobs in Nigeria

Google's Vice President, Richard Gingras, said Nigeria has the population needed to drive digital innovation

President Bola Tinubu has expressed the readiness of the Nigerian Government to support tech giant Google to create one million digital jobs in the country.

According to a statement signed by President Tinubu's Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, the president gave the assurance at the State House on Friday, July 28, 2023, when Google's Global Vice President Richard Gingras visited his office.

Nigeria's population gifted enough to drive digital revolution

The president told the Google boss that Nigeria has a creative and talented youth population ready and primed to learn, particularly in this digital age.

He said Google has the potential, capabilities, and tools young Nigerians need to excel.

Tinubu said:

"I am glad that Google is ready to partner with us. You have answered our call on digital innovation and to help our youths. You are supporting our efforts to promote the digital economy. We are ready to work with you on your commitment to create 1 million digital jobs in Nigeria.

"We will give you all the support you need for a beneficial corporate responsibility. We have started our economic reforms, even though tortuous."

On the promotion of free speech, free press, and democratic values by Google, Tinubu said it is in the public interest that free speech and press freedom be allowed to thrive.

"It is in the public interest to continue to defend a free press and free speech. We are committed to supporting a free society," Tinubu said.

Google lists areas of focus in job creation

Google's top boss said he was inspired by the creativity and talent of Nigeria's young people, embracing technology and digital tools to expand access to information and promote democracy.

Punch reports that Gingras assured Tinubu that the tech behemoth had a deep interest in Nigeria and was ready to support the Nigerian Government.

He listed AI and other digital innovations as Google's capabilities that empower people to become digital entrepreneurs.

