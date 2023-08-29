Beyond Limits is offering an internship program for early-stage startup founders in Nigeria and other African countries

Selected founders will undergo a 6-week program that focuses on strengthening leadership and critical skills

There will also be funding opportunities for the founders with innovative ideas worth N10 million

Juliet Ehimuan, Founder of Beyond Limits Africa Initiative, has announced a mentorship program to empower early-stage startup founders.

The program, which will run for six weeks, will provide selected candidates with a platform to learn the necessary leadership and other critical skills required to succeed as entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Juliet Ehimuan is the founder of Beyond Limit and also a director at Google Photo credit: @googlenigeria

Source: Facebook

BusinessDay reports that Ehimuan believes the program will be a game-changing initiative for early stage entrepreneurs.

Her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We’re thrilled to present the Beyond Limits Fellowship for Founders, a game-changing initiative designed to be a finishing school for founders, empowering early-stage startup founders on their path to sustainable growth.

“This transformative 6-week program has been curated to strengthen leadership and other critical skills, ensuring the founders who pass through can thrive in Nigeria's dynamic entrepreneurship landscape."

Ehimuan, who is a Google director, also revealed that the program consists of founders’ mentorship and funding, and a grant of N10 million will be awarded to the startup with the most innovative idea, access to investors, funding channels, co-working spaces, technical experts, and networking opportunities.

How to apply

The Beyond Founders Fellowship program will commence on August 28, 2023. To be eligible for this opportunity, applicants must meet the following criteria:

They should be aged 20 to 35, located within Africa, and have engaged in a maximum of two accelerator programs.

The Beyond Limits Fellowship for Founders caters to executive leaders of early-stage startups.

Qualified persons can apply here

Full List: The top 10 Nigerian startups selected by Google to get N3 billion funding

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng reported that about 10 Nigerian startups have been selected among the 40 tech firms listed for the $4 million Black Founders Fund by Google.

Drawn from Europe and Africa, with 25 startups coming from Africa for this year’s cohort, Nigerian startups dominated the list.

The Black Founders Fund is sponsored by tech giant Google for Startups and is said to be in its third year.

Source: Legit.ng