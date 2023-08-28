The federal government is looking for top researchers, both local and international in Artificial Intelligence

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, is leading the initiative

The plan is to help develop a National Artificial Intelligence strategy to reposition Nigeria for the new world

The Federal Government is in search for the most brilliant researchers and experts in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani disclosed this on Monday, August 28 in a white paper shared via X, formerly Twitter.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani Photo credit: @bosuntijani

Source: Twitter

According to him, the selected individuals will help the country create its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy.

Therefore, Tijani called on Nigerians to share details of any top researchers both at home and abroad they know, the Guardian reports.

In the Whitepaper the minister said:

“We’re curating a list of the top researchers of Nigerian descent from all over the world to join us in co-creating a National AI Strategy. The strategy will help shape our approach to building innovative tech solutions to our most pressing national problems.

“If there are any researchers you know, Nigerian and non-Nigerian, who have done some work on the Nigerian market, please share in the comments.”

Why a National AI strategy

Details from the whitepaper showed that the government believes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a transformative technology for social and economic progress.

Part of the paper reads:

“A National Al Strategy for Nigeria to responsibly steer the Al revolution towards achieving national goals around job creation, social inclusion, and sustainable development becomes imperative.

"With collaborative leadership, Nigeria seeks to pioneer ethical and inclusive Al innovation that improves welfare and expands opportunities for all its citizens"

