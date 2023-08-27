A new report from the NCC has revealed that Nigerians exchange over 25 billion text messages in one year

This amounts to about 7 million text messages sent and received every day over the span of 12 months in 2022

MTN Nigeria, Glo, Airtel, and 9 Mobile, the biggest telecommunication networks, made over N103.7 billion from the text messages

The Nigerian Communications Commission has revealed that Nigerians and other telecommunication consumers in Nigeria exchange over 25.93 billion text messages.

This is a 28.82% increase when compared to the 20.12 billion total number of text messages sent and received in 2022.

The commission stated this in its newly released ‘2022 Subscriber/Network Data Annual Report.’

NCC has revealed Nigerians exchange over 25 billion text messages in one year Photo credit: NCC

Source: Facebook

Nigerians are enthusiastic about celebrating events, but current realities have compelled people to become creative when expressing magic words such as 'I love you to maintain their connection

SMS is a desirable option that costs N4 for 160 characters up to 70 if the message contains one or more Unicode characters such as emoji.

Nigeria's text message habit

A breakdown from the report shows that out of the 25.93 billion messages, 14.09 billion SMS messages were sent, and about 11.84 billion were received.

It was also disclosed that MTN recorded the highest number of text messages exchanged. Punch reports.

Part of the report reads:

“The total number of national SMS both sent and received as at December 2022 was 25,928,704,567.

"This is an increase of 28.82 per cent from that of the total SMS sent and received in year 2021 that stood at 20,126,551,822 SMS.

“There was a 48.84 per cent increase in the number of SMS sent in year 2022 compared to year 2021.

"Conversely, the year 2022 count of received SMS also increased by 11.06 per cent higher than that of year 2021.

“In year 2022, MTN recorded the highest count of SMS received and sent which stood at 8,738,690,150 and 8,323,722,485, respectively at N4 each.”

The report also revealed that International SMS sent as at December 2022 was 59.5 million (59,571,547) while the total number of SMS received was 459 million (459,329,782)

