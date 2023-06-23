The Nigerian government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), says it is engaging Starlink to bring down its prices in Nigeria

The Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta, said the Starlink service is faster than 5G

He said by reducing its service costs in Nigeria so corporate bodies can access the service and improve performance

According to the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigeria, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Umar Danbatta, the Commission is seriously engaging with Starlink to reduce its service costs in Nigeria.

Danbatta stated this at the ongoing Industry Consumer Advisory Forum in Lagos and said making the Starlink service affordable will help close the country's connectivity gap and make internet connections accessible to rural and underserved areas.

Starlink service is faster than 5G

Danbatta said:

"We recently issued a license to Starlink. This is a communication service provider that operates all over the country. We are engaging them to bring their services down to reasonable levels so people in rural areas can equally benefit from this important information. With time we hope the days of un-connectivity will be over with the satellite provision all over the country."

He said despite many internet satellite providers in Nigeria, Starlink stands out regarding speed and service operations.

The NCC boss said the Commission is looking at the price of Starlink terminal so that Nigerians can afford and enjoy the service, saying that the service is faster than 5G and the corporate world in Nigeria needs its services.

Nigeria's data protection law to curb cybercrime

He said:

Danbatta pointed to the role of law enforcement agencies in curbing cybercrime by ensuring that cybercriminals face the law.

He said regulators such as NCC cannot fight cybercrime, but a key responsibility of law enforcement agencies by ensuring culprits are caught.

BusinessDay reports that the Executive Chairman said Nigeria's Data Protection Bill, recently signed into law, will curb electronic fraud as it is a crucial dimension to accessing how data and personal details and information are handled and protected.

Other stakeholders at the event said there is a need for the Commission also to have a target on curtailing electronic fraud. They cited countries like the UK, which have devised plans and targets to curb electronic fraud within a certain period.

Starlink service out of the reach of Nigerians

Starlink, owned by Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, became active in Nigeria in January amid enthusiasm for more excellent performance and service disruption.

Six months after, the much-anticipated disruption is yet to occur as analysts say the price is very exorbitant.

TheCable reports that the company said Nigerian customers willing to get its services could pre-order starter kits at $600 for the hardware and a $43 monthly subscription.

