First Bank of Nigeria has installed a robot representative in one of its branches to attend to its customers

A video of a customer interacting with the robot has gone viral on social media, attracting a lot of attention and different reactions

Nigerian banks have been making serious efforts to infuse technology into their day-to-day operations

Next time you walk to one of First bank of Nigeria branches you might not be welcomed by a human being, but a robot.

A recently released viral video captured a customer engaging with a robot representative offering to assist.

The two minutes video captured at one of First Bank of Nigeria branch in Abuja quickly gained traction on social media.

Banks tech investment

Over the years, Nigerian banks have been making significant investments in technology innovation and software.

According to Punch, in the first six months of 2022, banks committed over N81.92 billion to Information Technology services.

This marked a 58.69 percent increase from the N51.62 billion spent by the banks on the same services in the corresponding period of 2021.

Furthermore, most Nigerian banks have also introduced chatbots across different platforms to optimize their operations and enhance the customer experience.

Nigerians react to robot representative

Reacting to the video, Abeegunde Omo Igbaye wrote:

"End of receptionist and customer care at hand. Robots don't take annual leave, no pension, no gratuity, no sick leave, no maternity leave, no lateness to work, no need of car, dressing, medical allowances"

@cryptoneall added:

"This is to show that jobs will soon be scare and People will start loosing their jobs to robots"

@governorsteve also said:

"This Robot stole First Bank Nigeria, Adetokunbo Ademola Branch Front desk persons job. Is ours safe?

