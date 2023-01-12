The satellite internet services provided by Elon Musk’s Starlink is now available in Nigeria

Users who ordered the services said they are enjoying excellent internet service

They also described how they obtained the hardware and the mode of payment

The much-touted Starlink Internet service is now live in Nigeria as subscribers who pre-ordered the firm's hardware have started using the high-speed internet via satellite.

Reports say subscribers can only pay for the service using dollar cards.

Not yet available for naira card holders

The development means that many Nigerians who aspire to have the service will not be able to buy it temporarily using their naira cards since the company does not have a physical presence in the country.

Previous reports have said that the Elon Musk-owned, SpaceX-operated internet service costs $600, about N438,000 for hardware tokens and $43, N31,000 for a monthly subscription.

Due to the suspension of international transactions for naira cards by banks in Nigeria, many Nigerians may not access the Starlink Internet service.

The development puts Nigerians with dollar cards at an advantage to access the Starlink service.

User describes experience

A Starlink user from Abeokuta, Ogun State said despite the remoteness of his area he was able to get fast internet.

According to him, he pre-ordered the company’s hardware in October 2022 and received it in December and currently has about 20Mbps on his first experience.

The user known as Gbadebo Bello said on Twitter that he now has about 240Mbps later.

With these developments, only Nigerians that have dollar cards can order Starlink hardware for now.

He said:

“I’m testing from Abeokuta, Ogun State where I’ve struggled greatly with subpar Internet. Even hubs here don’t have the internet bit figured out yet, so it’s a big deal to me that I’m able to get above 200Mbps.

He said he pre-ordered the hardware via his dollar card as he could not do so using a naira card.

How Starlink operates

Starlink operated by SpaceX is against entrenched rivals such as Spectranet, Smile and over 200 internet service providers in Nigeria.

The company will also contend with telecommunication operators in Nigeria which offer internet services to their subscribers.

SpaceX operates Starlink via satellite using over 2,000 satellites launched into Earth’s low orbit.

