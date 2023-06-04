Drivers on Uber, Bolt, and other ride-hailing apps have asked for a 200% review by their companies

The demand from the drivers came following petrol subsidy removal by the Nigerian government

The app operators asked the companies not to deactivate riders due to the current petrol subsidy removal

The Amalgamated Union of App-based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON), who are drivers on ride-hailing apps, have asked for fare increases from their platforms and others following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The union's council voiced concern over the importance of the increase in petrol prices and its damaging effect on their incomes and the profit of its members.

Union demands 200% increase in fares

The union called for a 200% upward review of prices, a commission reduction, and a subsidy for riders to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

AUATWON asked the companies to respond swiftly to their demands as pressure mounts.

BusinessDay reported that at the emergency meeting held by the union's administrative council on Thursday, June 1, 2023, the union expressed compassion for its workers across Nigeria who are grappling with the consequences of the subsidy removal.

The union noted that the enormous increases in the prices of vulcanizers, motor spare parts, and labour costs, among others, reduced their members' profit margin by over 300%.

The union said that Ride-hailing apps charge between 20-25% commission on riders' earnings, leaving workers in distress.

AUATWON said:

"Due to the lack of control over transportation prices offered to passengers, unlike independent cab drivers, branded taxi drivers, and bus drivers, the fuel price in different states across Nigeria has significantly impacted app-based transport workers," Adeniran said."

Due to these challenges, the union said it has decided to demand an immediate review of prices upwards by 200% and set a minimum trip at N2,000.

"All app companies should immediately set their commission at a flat rate of 10% or reduce their commission by 50% without any hidden charges, considering the uniform commission charges that have rendered their business unprofitable.

"AUATWON demands that app companies subsidize trip fares for riders by at least 5 per cent using the gains from the uniform commission."

The union demands that no app firm deactivate drivers due to petrol subsidy removal or for carrying out their lawful business unless they fail to act on the union's demands.

