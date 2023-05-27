Foremost telecommunications company, Airtel Nigeria has launched a new campaign

The campaign encompasses a captivating collection of television commercials and a blend of market-specific creative executions

The company hopes to ignite youth creative potential with the new brand campaign

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Airtel Nigeria, a prominent provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, has recently introduced a new brand campaign spanning across Africa.

The event which was attended by major stakeholders in the telecommunication sector and monitored by Legit.ng, was held at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The campaign introduced Airtel Nigeria's new slogan, 'A Reason to Imagine.' Its foundation lies in the recognition that imagination is the sole requirement of significance in Africa, and it showcases Airtel's commitment to unleashing this potential by offering pertinent solutions that promote digital and financial inclusion for consumers.

A thrilling dance performance by DNTMT dance group during the unveiling of the new Airtel theme, 'A Reason to Imagine', at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos Photo credit - Airtel Nigeria

Source: UGC

The 'A Reason to Imagine' campaign prominently emphasizes Airtel Nigeria's role as a facilitator of the dreams and aspirations of young individuals, regardless of their nature.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The company disclosed that the primary objective of the campaign is to establish a stronger emotional bond with the younger population, particularly Nigeria's highly esteemed productive generation.

Consequently, the campaign endeavors to honor the vigor, ingenuity, and forward-thinking of Nigerian youth.

Airtel empowering Africa's youth population, says CEO

Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz, noted that as youths in Africa are more than ever, beginning to embrace their passions with greater confidence, Airtel recognizes and appreciates this remarkable evolution.

He said:

At Airtel, we see this growth as a beautiful thing. This is why our new brand purpose represents our commitment to the future. It is about youth, about excitement, about fun, and most of all, about imagination.

Also speaking at the event, Airtel Africa’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Shiner, noted that empowering the African youth population of more than 60% holds transformative power for the continent's future.

He said:

Through this campaign, we are reaffirming Airtel Africa’s commitment to advancing the progress of Africa’s young people by providing the connectivity to turn every situation into an opportunity.

Airtel Africa's 'Reason to Imagine' brand campaign represents their most ambitious endeavor to date. It encompasses a captivating collection of television commercials and a blend of market-specific creative executions, including print, online, outdoor, and mobile advertisements.

Airtel Africa launches The Voice Africa, makes huge promises to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Airtel Africa proudly unveiled its title sponsorship of The Voice Africa during a prominent event held in Lagos, Nigeria.

As the leading global competition format for music and entertainment, The Voice captivates audiences in over 180 countries.

During the launch, Segun Ogunsanya, the Group Cheif Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, expressed his enthusiasm for expanding upon the success of The Voice Nigeria.

Airtel Africa has forged a partnership with FAME Studios Africa, the executive producers of seasons three and four, to introduce this acclaimed concept to all 14 Airtel Africa markets.

The program will select seven participants from each country, ultimately crowning The Voice Africa champion.

Source: Legit.ng