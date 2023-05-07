Airtel Africa has appointed Carl Cruz as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of its Nigerian subsidiary

Cruz brings with him 31 years of private sector experience, with impressive track record across Africa and Asia

Cruz's appointment is expected to boost Airtel Africa's growth prospects in Nigeria and strengthen its position

Airtel Africa, a leading telecommunications company, has announced the appointment of Carl Cruz as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of its Nigerian subsidiary.

The appointment, which took effect on Friday, May 5, 2023 follows the retirement of the former CEO, C Surendran.

According to a statement released by Airtel Africa, Cruz's appointment is expected to strengthen the company's operations in Nigeria and boost its growth prospects across the region.

Carl Cruz's impressive CV

Cruz brings a wealth of experience in the private sector, spanning over three decades, with extensive experience across Africa and Asia.

Before his appointment, Cruz was the CEO and MD of Unilever in Nigeria, Ghana, and Francophone Africa.

He also served as chairman and MD of Unilever Sri Lanka, as well as leading Unilever Philippines and Hindustan Unilever India.

In his most recent position, Cruz served as the CEO and Managing Director of Unilever in West Africa, responsible for and overseeing three listed operating companies, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Francophone Africa.

In the statement announcing Cruz appointment on NGX Airtel Africa said:

"Cruz brings to Airtel Africa a wealth of business experience, exceptional track record and strong values."

Airtel Africa expectations

The company also disclosed that Cruz would report to Airtel Africa Group CEO Segun Ogunsanya and serve as the regional operating director.

In reaction, Ogunsanya expressed his excitement at the appointment, stating that Cruz's appointment is expected to drive the company's growth and enhance its reputation as a leading telecommunications company in Nigeria.

He also expressed confidence in Cruz's ability to lead the company to new heights.

Cruz's appointment is expected to strengthen Airtel Africa's position in Nigeria's highly competitive telecommunications market, competing with other leading operators such as MTN Nigeria and Glo Mobile.

