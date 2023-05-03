The federal government has given its approval for the use of blockchain technology in the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami disclosed this in Abuja

The National Blockchain Policy is designed to promote the use of blockchain technology in various sectors of the economy

The Nigerian government has taken a bold step forward by approving the National Blockchain Policy, which sets out the framework for the adoption and deployment of blockchain technology in Nigeria.

According to DailyPost, this was made known by Prof. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy while briefing journalists after today's weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

This comes as a major milestone for the tech industry in Nigeria, as blockchain is a revolutionary technology that promises to transform industries around the world.

The minister also disclosed that the policy was arrived at following consultations with 56 institutions and personalities who were deeply involved in all processes from conceptualization to developing and eventually, reviewing the policy.

He said:

With this approval. We join the very few countries that have legalised and approved blockchain in the accounts like United Kingdom, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Georgia, Singapore and United Arab Emirates. These are the few countries. They are not many. So now we have joined them and we are being proactive to ensure that with the policy, we will increase our talent development.

He added that the government's approval of the National Blockchain Policy is a clear indication of its commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Nigeria's National Blockchain Policy

The National Blockchain Policy is designed to promote the use of blockchain technology in various sectors of the economy, including finance, healthcare, and agriculture.

The policy aims to create an enabling environment for blockchain startups and businesses, provide support for blockchain research and development, and establish a regulatory framework for the technology.

What approval of the policy means for Nigeria

The government's approval of blockchain is a testament to the growing recognition of the technology's potential in Nigeria.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Musa Abdullahi, a blockchain expert, said the approval of the policy signals the federal government's commitment to fostering an enabling environment for tech innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

This is a positive development for Nigeria's economy, as it will create new opportunities for job creation and economic growth.

With the approval, blockchain technology is set to become more mainstream in Nigeria, with its potential uses in areas such as finance, healthcare, and agriculture.

This is expected to spur innovation and growth in the tech industry and position Nigeria as a leading player in the global blockchain industry.

The approval of the National Blockchain Policy is a significant milestone for Nigeria's tech industry. It will enable businesses to leverage the transformative power of blockchain technology and drive innovation across various sectors of the economy.

With the right regulatory framework and support, Nigeria's tech industry has the potential to become a major contributor to the country's economic growth and development.

