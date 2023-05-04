Fintech platforms seeking to operate in Nigeria's capital market are hereby required to undergo a regulatory program by the SEC

The SEC disclosed that the portal for registration will be opened from April 28, 2023, to May 26, 2023

The SEC noted that firms that are interested in applying for the program must demonstrate they meet its five eligibility criteria

The Securities and Exchange Commission has opened the regulatory incubation program for fintech firms operating or seeking to operate in the Nigerian Capital Market.

The program which was earlier announced by the commission in 2021 is aimed at supporting and regulating the growth of fintech startups in the country and to help them navigate the capital market.

Guys in fintech, Nigeria's capital market

Source: UGC

It would be recalled that the Director-General of the SEC, Lamido Yuguda, had in a previous report by Legit.ng encouraged Nigerian youths to participate in the capital market as a means to make money.

The SEC regulatory incubation program is expected to create an enabling environment for fintech startups to operate and grow in compliance with regulations.

The program will also provide them with access to the necessary resources, including legal, technical, and business support, needed to succeed.

Updating more details on its website, SEC affirms its belief in transforming Nigeria into a smart financial center with innovative use of technology.

It stated:

The Regulatory Incubation (RI) program, according to the SEC, is designed to address the needs of new business models and processes that require regulatory authorisation to continue carrying out full or ancillary technology-driven capital market activities.

The RI Program has thus been conceived as an interim measure to aid the evolution of effective regulation which accommodates the innovation by FinTechs without compromising market integrity and within limits that ensure investor protection.

SEC stated that the portal is ready to accept applications from Cohort 001/23 from April 28, 2023, to May 26, 2023.

SEC's Regulatory Incubation (RI) program

The Regulatory Incubation (RI) program of the Commission aims to cater to the requirements of novel business models and procedures that necessitate regulatory clearance to pursue complete or auxiliary technology-driven Capital Market operations.

Its purpose is to serve as an interim solution to facilitate the development of efficient regulations that incorporate innovation from Fintechs without compromising market fairness and within boundaries that ensure protection for investors.

The RI program functions by grouping specific Fintech business models and procedures into cohorts for a duration of one year. Participation in the program encompasses two phases, namely, the Initial Assessment Phase and the Regulatory Incubation Phase.

Applicants are required to complete the initial assessment phase before gaining approval to move on to the regulatory incubation phase. The selection of categories for each cohort is determined based on the Fintech assessment form submissions received.

Fintechs that can apply include:

Registered Capital Market Operators

Unregistered Fintech innovators that require regulation

Firms of all sizes

Special interest in firms that want to enhance investor participation in the Nigeria Capital Market

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible for the Regulatory Incubation Program, applicants must meet the following 5 eligibility criteria:

Your innovation is for application in the Nigeria Capital Market

Your innovation is safe for investors

Your innovation is a genuine innovation that introduces a new product/process to serve specific investor needs

Your innovation is able to solve existing compliance or supervisory issues (optional)

Your innovation is ready for testing

You are also required to provide as much information as possible about how you meet these criteria when submitting your application.

