WhatsApp is working on introducing new updates and features for its users globally, including those in Nigeria

These updates will be applicable for users who have installed the app on Android, iOS, and desktop

Some of the new updates set to be introduced include the ability for users to edit messages and search, among several others

Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to introduce new updates and features to the application for all its users.

Some of the features are still under development and not yet available to all testers or they may gradually roll out to users in the coming weeks while some are available to the beta testers.

Whatsapp is working to release several exciting features Photo cred: @meta

Source: UGC

Here is a list of exciting features

Edit message

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

WhatsApp aims to introduce the ability to edit messages within 15 minutes after a user sends a message.

This will allow users to fix any mistakes or add more information to the original message.

This feature is under development but is available for beta users via iOS 23.4.0.72 update.

Search bar

Users can now easily filter the messaging app as a search bar is being released for the beta testers. iOS users can access it through the 23.4.0.73 update.

Newsletter

The messaging app is working on a private newsletter tool. It will be a "one-to-many tool for broadcasting information and they look like a new way to easily receive useful updates from people and groups like local officials, sports teams, or other organisations."

This will allow users to be able to choose "who they want to hear from and follow broadcasters of their choice right within WhatsApp."

Disappearing messages

WhatsApp allows users to keep their messages from disappearing as they can save those messages after they expire.

Profile icons

The instant messaging app is working on a feature regarding the profile icons within group chats. This feature is still being developed and will be available in future updates.

High-quality photos

This is one of the most anticipated features of WhatsApp that would allow users to send photos in their original quality.

Users will have the option to either send the compressed photo if they wish to save storage, however, they can also send in the original quality.

Report status

The messaging app has brought another update for its users if they are bothered by something inappropriate or something that goes against WhatsApp's terms on a status update.

It will allow users to report any status update through this. Once you report a status update, this will be sent to the moderation team.

Schedule group calls

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to schedule calls, which will allow the group members to plan their schedules accordingly.

This feature is still under development and will be released in the future Android app update.

WhatsApp introduces fresh update for ‘delete message’

Meanwhile in another update earlier reported, WhatsApp has also provided users a chance to delete messages while chatting with friends and also in a group

The new feature will help user undo a message that has already been deleted within a specific time frame

WhatsApp believes the new feature will finally give its billions of users peace of mind.

Source: Legit.ng