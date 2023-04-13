Truecaller has announced new features exclusively for iPhone users in Nigerian and two other countries

The new feature helps users get information on a phone numbers from its data base with voice

The new features also include a redesigned SMS filtering that can automatically categorize incoming messages

Truecaller has announced a new impressive feature called live caller ID that will help users streamlines the process of finding caller details.

The new feature allows millions of its users to swiftly locate the information on a contact they need.

Truecaller iPhone users get new features Photo credit: @truecaller

Source: Facebook

However, not everyone can access this feature, as there are some limitations.

The first limitation is that the live caller ID only works exclusively for now with iPhone as it incorporates Apple's virtual assistant. Andriod users will have to wait a bit longer to get the new feature.

Secondly the new feature is exclusive to premium subscribers of Truecaller and is only available on devices running iOS 16 or higher.

Techcrunch reports that the new feature is also currently available only for iOS 16 and later versions in India, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Truecaller has stated that these features will soon be rolled out to other countries as well.

How the new feature works

iPhone users now have the convenience of activating Truecaller to search for details of unknown callers through voice commands.

By simply saying "Hey Siri, Search Truecaller" during an incoming call, the app quickly retrieves the number and presents relevant information on top of the calling screen.

According to Truecaller, the new feature for iPhone users will bring an added level of convenience by eliminating the need for manual number searches or widget copy-pasting.

The company highlighted that the Live Caller ID with Siri feature will search the entire Truecaller database, ensuring that the quality of information will be the same as the one offered by Truecaller on Android.

Steps to activate it

Go to the Premium tab within the app

Select 'Add to Siri'

This will allow them to add a shortcut to their device with just one tap

Once the feature is used for the first time, Truecaller will request access to the device

It is recommended to choose 'Always allow' to avoid future prompts

After setting up the Siri shortcut, users can activate the feature by saying 'Hey Siri, search Truecaller'

This will provide instant caller information

Additional features

Truecaller revealed also that its latest app update has brought some new features to the app.

Apart from Live Caller ID, users can now view and add comments to numbers that have been marked as spam.

This allows to see feedback from others about the spammer and report their own experience with unknown calls.

Furthermore, the update includes a redesigned SMS filtering feature that can automatically categorize incoming messages into various groups, such as Finance, Orders, Reminders, Coupons, Offers, and Junk.

