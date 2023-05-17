Google plans to delete millions of inactive accounts across its platforms, including Gmail, Meet, Calendar and YouTube

The accounts deactivation will begin in December 2023 and target accounts that have not been used or signed into for at least two years

Gmail is the most used email service provider, with more than 1.8 billion users globally but not all are active

Google has revealed its intention to delete millions of inactive accounts across its popular platforms, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, YouTube, and Google Photos.

The company's Vice President of Product Management, Ruth Kricheli, stated that the accounts deletion will commence from December 2023.

How the account deleting will work

The tech giant explained that any account that has not been used or signed into for a period of at least two years will be deleted, along with its contents.

This includes Gmail messages, Calendar events, Drive files, Docs, Workspace files, and Google Photos backups.

Also, the email addresses associated with the deleted accounts will become inaccessible.

However, Google clarified that it has no plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos, acknowledging that certain old and abandoned clips might hold historical relevance.

Google account priorities

Google said its first focus will be deleting created accounts that have never been used again.

The company, in the statement, also assured users that it would proceed slowly and carefully with the accounts deletion.

Prior to removing an account, Google will send multiple notifications over the months leading up to the deletion, delivering them to both the account email address and the recovery email if one was provided.

How to prevent your google account from being deleted

Performing these activities periodically will help maintain account activity and ensure it doesn't get deleted.

Reading or sending emails

Using Google Drive

Watching YouTube videos

Downloading apps from the Google Play Store

Using Google Search

Signing in to third-party apps or services using "Sign in with Google"

Using a signed-in Android device

Google accounts that will not be affected

Google promised that the changes only apply to free Google accounts and do not impact accounts managed by businesses or schools.

It also advised that users of Google Photos only need to sign in and use the service within a two-year period to be considered active

Similarly, the deletion process will not affect accounts with active Play Store subscriptions, such as Google One or third-party apps.

