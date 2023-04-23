The latest version of WhatsApp would enable users to keep disappearing messages in the chat

The new update known as Keep in Chat will allow users to preserve some messages despite the sender turning on the disappearing feature

The new feature will be rolled out to users globally in the coming weeks

The latest WhatsApp feature, "Keep in Chat," will allow users to keep some messages even after the sender has turned on the disappearing feature.

According to WABetainfo, the new feature is available for some users that install the latest updates of WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and Desktop and is rolling out to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp's new feature enables users to keep and save disappearing messages Credit: Milko

Source: Getty Images

The feature will allow users to track important messages

In a blog post, the instant messaging platform announced that a new feature is rolling out to users, allowing them to keep messages from disappearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After installing the WhatsApp iPhone or iOS23.7.72 and the Android 2.23.8.3 update, this feature was already released to some beta testers.

WABetainfo said the feature would become available for everyone since it has been highlighted in an official blog post.

Disappearing messages allow conversations to delete after a set period automatically.

The feature is an extra layer of privacy for users but can also make tracking important messages difficult.

With this option, users can save specific disappearing messages for future reference.

The Sender still has control over messages

The blog post stated that the sender would be notified and given a choice to veto the decision when someone keeps a message from disappearing. If the sender chooses the upkeep option, the sender still controls the messages.

Messages kept from disappearing will be marked with a bookmark icon and listed in a new section called 'Kept Messages,' available within the chat info, allowing users to access the messages they have chosen to keep easily.

The ability to keep messages from disappearing will be released to users globally in the coming weeks.

New WhatsApp feature that lets users message themselves is out

Legit.ng reported earlier that the world's premium messaging platform, Whatsapp, is rolling out a feature that allows users to chat with themselves.

This feature would allow them to send messages to their account to keep important information accessible next to other WhatsApp conversations.

The feature is Message Yourself which lets users send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp.

Source: Legit.ng