Former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, has launched a new application called 'Bluesky' on the Android platform just a few hours after losing his verification badge on Twitter.

According to the Bluesky website, it promises a future-thinking “social internet” that offers users more choices and frees them from platforms.

However, the app is still under development and can only be accessed with an invitation code after the user submits an email.

Tech Crunch reports that many users have said Bluesky’s current beta version is similar to a pared-down copy of Twitter.

How Bluesky hopes to challenge Twitter and Facebook

Dorsey began working on Bluesky as a side project in 2019 with funding from Twitter, and it was first rolled out to iOS users in late February 2023.

Reports indicate that demand for the exclusive app has been increasing, with approximately 20,000 users currently on the platform.

Bluesky's differentiating factor from other social media platforms lies in its aim to provide users with "algorithmic choice," enabling them to determine how content is delivered on their screens, as opposed to a uniform algorithm under the control of app developers.

Bluesky's information reads,

"We’re building the AT Protocol, a new foundation for social networking which gives creators independence from platforms, developers the freedom to build, and users a choice in their experience."

It remains to be seen how successful Bluesky will be and whether it can compete with established social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

However, Dorsey's reputation as a successful entrepreneur and his previous experience as CEO of Twitter could give the new app a competitive edge.

Elon Musk turns Twitter office to 'hotel', demands hard work

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's changes in Twitter have continued since he paid more than $44 billion to take over.

The most recent overhaul is not software but a complete makeover of what Musk believes Twitter's offices should look like.

The makeover transformed the office into a hotel for employees, complete with bedsheets and wardrobes.

