Elon Musk's changes on Twitter have continued since he paid more than $44 billion two months ago

The most recent overhaul is not software, but a full makeover of what Musk believes Twitter's offices should look like

The makeover transformed the office into a hotel for employees, complete with bedsheets and wardrobes

Elon Musk has fully completed a makeover of the Twitter office space, which has sparked a lot of discussions.

Soon after Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal he fired all the top executives and also some staff.

For employees that remained, CNN reports that Musk sent an email for them to commit to extremely hard work or else leave the company.

The internal memo reads:

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” Musk wrote in the memo.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Musk turns twitter office space into a hotel

To ensure that his demands are met for long hard work, Musk has created bedrooms with the work environment.

The bedrooms, Bloomberg reported, are also said to accommodate staff from Tesla and other Musk-owned businesses brought in to work at Twitter, "some of whom travel to Twitter for work meetings.

A picture received by the BBC shows a room with a double bed, a wardrobe, and slippers.

The BBC has also been given pictures of sofas at Twitter being used as beds.

Another conference room has an alarm clock, and a picture placed over a made-up bed.

It looks like a hotel room," said one former worker. They went on to say that Mr Musk regularly sleeps at the Twitter HQ in San Francisco.

Musk makes a case

Musk said that the beds will help employees relax when they are tired.

An ex-worker also told BBC that the new Twitter boss has been staying at the headquarters since he bought the firm.

