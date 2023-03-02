Jack Dorsey, former CEO and founder of Twitter, has launched his own social media platform

This is a few months after selling his Twitter to Elon Musk for a whopping sum of $44 billion

Dorsey has announced that the new app is now ready for download via the apple app store

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's former CEO, and founder new social media platform called Bluesky is now available for download.

Bluesky, viewed as an alternative to Twitter, is now available for download on the Apple App Store, but currently only on an invite-only basis.

Jack Dorsey launches new social media platform

Source: Facebook

However, Bluesky developers are allowing more users to sign up on the app and granting them access.

For now, the programme is still only accessible as an invite-only beta, its appearance on the App Store suggests that a public launch is on the way.

The listing also gives us one of the very first glimpses at the app, which closely resembles Twitter down to the timeline and profile pages, Verge reports.

How will Dorsey Bluesky works

Bluesky aims to offer users a more transparent and decentralized social media experience.

Dorsey has been a vocal critic of the centralized and monopolistic nature of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, and with Bluesky, he hopes to create a more open and collaborative alternative.

The platform is built on a decentralized architecture, meaning that a single company or entity does not control it.

Instead, the community of users will have a say in how the platform is managed and developed.

This model is meant to provide more control and privacy to users, and reduce the potential for censorship or bias.

Bluesky is still in its early stages, and there is no clear timeline for when it will be fully launched.

To download the app, iPhone user can use this link

