Google accidentally credited users of its Google Pay with N750,000, which it later blamed on error

The money was meant for employees testing the latest reward feature on the app but accidentally went to users

The company said that it was a glitch and reversed some users' money and let others who cashed out keep theirs

Google Pay users noticed on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, that, for no reason, they have received a cash deposit of about $1,000 (N750,000) in their app accounts.

The confusion started when Google Pay users took to social media to announce the cash deposits, wondering why they received such money.

Google users receive free cash credits Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Users celebrate on social media

One person wrote:

"Uhhh, Google Pay seems just to be randomly giving users free money right now," tweeted tech journalist Mishaal Rahman, attaching a screenshot of the errant couple buckets he received.

Confused Redditt users, a thread also joined in the celebration, comparing each received amount and wondering how to cash out on free products or goods.

A Redditt user said:

"I just got almost $100 in six different cashback rewards for 'dogfooding the Google pay remittance experience,"" wrote one user. "What does this mean?"

Findings showed that Googe Pay messed up its reward programme, reports say.

According to them, it is like a reward programme where users earn a discount for using the service regularly.

The cash reward was meant for employees who used their product for a while to test it before releasing it to users.

Google explains

However, according to an email from Google, the company sent out the reward to random users a few days after the error was detected.

Google said:

"You received this email because an unintended cash credit was deposited to your Google Pay account. The issue has since been resolved, and where possible, the credit has been reversed."

Users, who still had the money in their accounts, reported that it was reversed, while others who cashed out reportedly 'earned' it.

