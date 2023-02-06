A Nigerian man from Niger State says he cannot believe the experience he has had using Starlink internet service from his village

Majeed stated on social media said that the speed of the service is something he has never anticipated

Analysts believe that Starlink is now a serious threat to competitors in Nigeria

Majeed, a Nigerian man from Niger State Nigeria has narrated his experience using the recently deployed Starlink Internet service in Nigeria.

Majeed took to Twitter to share how superfast the Starlink experience is despite living in a remote part of Niger State, northern Nigeria.

I am surprised, Majeed said

Majeed with Twitter handle @0xHaxies stated that in the past he barely got 50kbs with other providers but with the Starlink internet, his experience leaves him in awe.

He said:

“Starlink direct from Niger State, Nigeria. Getting this amount of internet speed in a village where I barely get 50Kbs, feels so unreal @SpaceX”

Majeed, who shared the image of the Starlink speed test he performed on his computer, said he now gets about 190Kbs.

How he obtained the hardware

But he said the speed of the service means it drains data faster than others.

Replying to how he received the hardware of Starlink, he stated that he received a call from the company that he should send his home address for delivery but decided to go and pick it up himself.

Starlink’s internet speed rattles competition

Starlink internet service went live in Nigeria on Monday, January 31, 2023, and left many subscribers excited over its speed quality.

According to reports, the shipping cost for the service was thought to be exorbitant for Nigerians but was later slashed by the company.

BusinessDay report stated that most companies and businesses in Nigeria which depend heavily on the internet, including banks, government agencies and organisations, have complained of poor internet quality but will become rattled with Starlink’s phenomenal speed.

Starlink is, therefore a threat and presents competitive pressures for exiting service providers in Nigeria.

Despite the availability of its services, Nigerians cannot purchase the hardware resources of the company with naira cards.

