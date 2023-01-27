There has been an explosion in the side hustle industry as more people look to be independent

Research has shown that more people are more inclined to work from home than in-person or office jobs

Side gigs like Design, website development, and mobile app development are raving at the moment

A strong internet connection is all that is required to start earning a six-figure income working from home.

The widespread acceptance of remote working has made more opportunities available for people to find flexible, high-paying side businesses they can do virtually.

Nigerians wants to be more independent

Research shows that Nigerians, especially millennials and Gen Z are more entrepreneurially inclined.

More people are moving from in-person jobs that described the gig economy of the mid-2000s such as driving for Uber, delivering food for Jumia, Konga or others to pursue high-paying opportunities in professional services. Rather computer programming, IT, Marketing and business are the in-thing side hustlers of these days, according to CNBC

Freelancer has identified the best five in-demand side hustles that be done from home, according to 300,000 listings posted on the company's website between October and December 2022.

They have dozens of active listings and offer remote part-time opportunities.

Top five side hustles

Graphic Design: $75,000 to $263,000

These people have to be good at design software such as Photoshop, Website design and illustrator.

Game development: $56,000 to $258,000

They must have skills in game design, Unity 3D and animation.

Coding: $101,000 to $219,000

Java, HTML, CSS, PHP and Backend development are necessary for these.

Mobil App Development: $56,000 to 145,000

iOS, Android App Development, and User Interface (UI) design are necessary skills for this.

Website Development: $63,000 to $141,000

WordPress, PHP, MySQL and HTML are needed.

More companies want remote workers

There has been an explosion in the online market for freelance tech talent in the last 12 months despite mass job cuts and layoffs by big tech companies.

More firms relied on contractors at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in tech as more firms pivoted to online businesses and kept pace with the rapid growth of new trends in technology ranging from crypto to AI.

To pick up a tech side hustle, you need to build skills through online courses, coding boot camps and programming podcasts.

You can then create a digital portfolio of work samples to share with potential clients. List your own services and create accounts with sites like Upwork, Freelancer, Fiverr, and TraskRabitt, among others.

