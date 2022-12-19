Dominique Brown said she holds two full-time jobs and worked 80 hours weekly until she began her artwork side hustle

The artist said she left one of her jobs to focus on her art business, where she makes about $22,000 weekly

She said she has collaborated with big companies like Disney, L.A. Lakers and Samsung on big projects

Dominique Brown said she worked 80 hours weekly for two full-time marketing jobs at the pandemic's start, earning $129,000 per annum.

She always felt something was a mission. She was always passionate about making art and wanted to pursue it desperately.

Dominique Brown and her online art Credit: Dominique Brown

Source: Instagram

Big collaborations, big money, big brands

In April 2020, Brown quit one of her jobs to start a side hustle. She wanted to see if she could make something for herself as an artist.

She named her brand DomoINK, a combination of her name and the materials used in making the artwork. She created original artwork using crayons and markers and printed her designs on everything from socks to laptop cases and sneakers.

According to the creative lady, she spent a lot of sleepless nights investing her talents and finally got a breakthrough,

She said she has collaborated with big firms such as Disney, Samsung, Lower's and L.A. Lakers.

Brown told CNBC that she makes $22,000 monthly selling art through her website, Etsy and society6 shops and retail stores like Target and Home Goods.

Creating artwork that shines a light on essential topics

Brown said she grew up attending a school where she was the only black child in her class and found it challenging to find things that represented her background.

She said:

"She created a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. with crayons. Her TikTok video showing her process went viral and led to a partnership with the Bleacher Report asking her to sketch UNC basketball coach, Huber Davies in the same style."

In 2022, Bath and Body Works hired her as an illustrator to create an image of Juneteenth.

Working less than 2 hours a day

She works primarily on weekends, from 8:00 am to 5 pm and works from home as a marketing manager.

After logging off from her day job, she switches and crates artwork, spending about 10 hours during the week, including weekends.

She said:

"For about an hour, I'll go on TikTok or Instagram trying to find trending videos, and then put my spin on those trends to advertise my shop."

Growing her commercial art business

At first, every painting she made was by order. She never worked on any projects unless she had a commission. That gave her a relaxed mind about the cost of inventory.

She charges between $18 for socks and $5,000 for a painting called Reflection which sold off a few days after putting it up for sale on her website.

To reduce her cost, she focuses on organic reach through social media.

She earns money by licensing her artwork on platforms like Society6, which she set up for free, saying that the only drawback is getting a 10% commission on products she sells.

