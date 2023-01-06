WhatsApp has released new features to allow users to send and receive messages during internet outages

The company said the move is to let users communicate freely with their loved ones around the world

The development came as a result of the internet shutdown in Iran due to widespread protests in the country

The premium messaging platform, WhatsApp has released new features which allow users to send and receive messages in times of internet outage or shutdown in their country.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, launched proxy support for the platform, enabling users to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisations around the globe dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

WhatsApp new feature allows users send messages during shutdown Credit: Manuel Breva Colmeiro

Source: Getty Images

Users' privacy guaranteed

This comes as there is a total internet shutdown in Iran. The company announced in a blog post that it came up with a solution to give freedom to people who are denied the ability to reach family and friends of internet outages.

WhatsApp assured users that their privacies are guaranteed and that their messages are still end-to-end encrypted.

The company stated in the blog post that it will maintain a high level of privacy security that WhatsApp provides.

WhatsApp said:

“Our wish for 2023 is that these internet shutdowns never occur. Disruptions, like we’ve seen in Iran for months on end, deny people’s human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help. Though in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication.”

How to connect to proxy servers

WhatsApp stated that Android and iPhone users should follow some processes to connect to proxy servers whenever there is an internet outage.

For Android users

Make sure you are using the most current version of WhatsApp. In the Chats tab, tap More options > Settings. Tap Storage and Data > Proxy.

Tap Use Proxy. Tap Set Proxy and enter the proxy address.

Tap Save. A check mark will show if the connection is successful.

If you are still unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, that proxy may have been blocked. You can long-press the blocked proxy address to delete it, then enter a new proxy address to try again.

For iPhone users

Make sure you are using the most current version of WhatsApp. Go to WhatsApp Settings. Tap Storage and Data > Proxy. Tap Use Proxy. Enter the proxy address and tap Save to connect. A check mark will show if the connection is successful. If you are still unable to send or receive WhatsApp messages using a proxy, that proxy may have been blocked. Try again using a different proxy address.

According to reports, the use of a third party will share your IP address with the proxy provider. Third-party proxies are provided by the company.

Source: Legit.ng