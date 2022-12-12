The teenager running the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet said the account has been banned

Jack Sweeney stated in a recent Twitter post that the account’s visibility and reach have been limited

According to him, the account is not showing up in search or other searches on the social media platform

Jack Sweeney, who runs the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s jet and other billionaires has said the account has been shadowbanned by the social media platform.

Sweeney said the account was severely restricted by Twitter since Musk took over the platform.

Jack Sweeney and Elon Musk with his private jet credit: Archives

Account not showing up in searches

The teenager accused the microblogging platform of limiting the automated account.

In a Twitter thread, Sweeney claimed that an anonymous Twitter employee told him that his ElonJet account’s visibility has been limited and severely restricted to a massive degree internally since December 2.

Sweeney also shared what seems to be an internal Twitter message from Ella Irwin, Twitter’s new head of Trust and Safety which requested that ElonJet be subjected to Heavy Visibility filtering.

According to Business Insider, Sweeney said he suspected for some time that ElonJet was search-banned before he was told by the supposed Twitter employee.

Shadowbanning refers to making a user’s profile and posts difficult to find without alerting the account's owner.

Users claimed that they could not search nor tag the jet-tracking account through suggested usernames.

Elon Musk criticises jet-tracking Twitter account

Musk has been critical of the account and accused it of being a security risk and offered to buy the account.

Sweeney has more than 30 Twitter accounts tracking billionaires’ private jets and publicly sharing the information.

Other billionaires tracked by Sweeney include Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others.

The world’s second-richest man, Bernard Arnault sad said he sold his private jet and moved to use rented jets to avoid tracking.

Musk stated that he would not ban the Twitter account due to his commitment to free speech.

