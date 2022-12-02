Scientists have resurrected a 48,000-year-old zombie virus that had remained dormant in Russian ice

The finding has aroused eyebrows worldwide, and doubts about its purposes have been raised.

The Researchers are now thawing the 13 new viruses in order to analyse their influence on public health.

A 48,500-year-old zombie virus that had been dormant in Siberian permafrost has been awakened by researchers.

Scientists from the French National Centre for Scientific Research discovered over a dozen ancient viruses.

According to the Mirror, the bleak discovery was made among ice cores deep in Siberia.

The group of European researchers are still hoping to discover more at Siberia, Russia Photo credit: Olga Siletskaya

In an article posted to the preprint repository bioRxiv – which has yet to be peer-reviewed – the French, Russian and German researchers said they had revived and uncovered 13 new "zombie viruses" isolated from seven different ancient Siberian permafrost samples.

The grand discovery is the Pandoravirus yedoma, a 48,500-year-old virus.

Questions about virus discovery

Since the discovery was made public several questions have been asked. one of which is if this is the first.

Well, this is not the first time scientists have discovered ancient viruses locked beneath the ice.

According to the Economic Times of India, the same researchers discovered a 30,000-year-old virus frozen in permafrost in 2014 and confirmed that it could still infect creatures, after all, that time.

Another question asked is if the 'zombie viruses' is dangerous.

The experts cautioned that these 'zombie viruses' might be deadly to people and that some had already claimed lives.

Warning on the Zombie virus

In another report by Yahoo finance, international scientists warn that the irreversible thawing of permafrost due to climate change could lead to a new public health threat.

Part of the report reads:

"As every virus requires the development of a specific vaccine, antiviral or medical response, the paper said it is legitimate to ponder the risk of ancient viral particles remaining infectious and getting back into circulation by the thawing of ancient permafrost layers."

