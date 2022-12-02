New York City is searching for an exceptional exterminator to assist in ridding the city of its 18 million rats

In 2014, it was estimated that there were two rats for every human in New York, implying that the vermin population today stands at almost 18 million

The City of New York is seeking a Director of Rodent Migration and is willing to pay up to $170,000 for the right candidate

The City of New York is seeking a Director of Rodent Migration and is willing to pay up to $170,000 for the right candidate

According to a job posting for a rodent exterminator, New York City appears to be less of a rat race and more of a rat sanctuary these days.

In 2014, it was estimated that there were two rats for every human in New York, implying that the vermin population today stands at almost 18 million.

New york city has a rat problem Photo Credit: Jim Clift

Applicants will need a bachelor's degree and a "general aura of badassery", according to the amusing listing seen by NewYork post.

A "virulent vehemence for vermin" and the "drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight the real enemy – New York City’s relentless rat population" are also desirable qualities that anybody interested in the vacancy should possess.

The ad continued:

"Cunning, voracious, and prolific, New York City’s rats are legendary for their survival skills, but they don’t run this city – we do."

At last month's bill signing, Mayor Eric Adams delivered a purposeful message when he said:

"I’ve made it clear I hate rats, and we’re gonna kill some rats. We’re putting a dent in our rodent problem."

The Sanitation Department also sells $48 t-shirts bearing the slogan:

"The rats don’t run this city. We do."

The move is to generate funds, according to Washington posts.

Here is a link to apply for the job.

