The world's richest person, Elon Musk, said his brain-computer Interface firm, Neuralink expects to begin the clinical trial in humans in about six months.

Musk tweeted on Thursday, December 1, 2022, that he is confident that the Neuralink chip is ready for humans, stating that the timing for the start of the trials in people is a function of working through the FDA approval process.

Elon Musk says brain chip for humans is ready

Source: Getty Images

Musk outlines reason for brain implant

The Tesla CEO claimed that the technology would help treat people's brain disorders and diseases and aid disabled people in moving and communicating.

The billionaire said earlier this year that the technology could be used for ambitious reasons such as letting human Artificial Intelligence symbiosis.

Musk said:

"We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human but we've submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA and probably in about six months we should be able to upload Neuralink in a human."

The Independent reported that the company has been running many controversial tests on animals, seeking US regulatory approvals for beginning clinical trials in humans.

Animal rights groups earlier this year alleged that Neuralink committed many violations of the Animal Welfare Act and complained about the inadequate animal care for research monkeys.

The company defended its use of monkeys for the research, claiming it was committed with animals in the most humane and ethical ways possible.

Chips allegedly killed 15 monkeys

The animal rights group claimed Elon Musk's company killed at least 15 monkeys implanted with brain chips during trials but admitted to euthanising eight of them.

The company is also said to be running behind its internal schedules for clinical trials in humans.

During a 2019 presentation, Musk said he hoped to receive regulatory clearance by the end of 2020 and said a year later that he hoped to start by the end of 2021.

In 2021, human trials for brain chip technology took place in Australia. Researchers at the Neurotech startup Synchron enabled a paralysed man to make the first 'direct-thought' tweet after the chip was implanted in his brain.

Reuters reported that the firm completed studies on four people in Australia in 2021 and implanted its device in a patient in the US for the first time in July.

