Nigeria and Africa’s biggest telecommunication company, MTN is offering N68 million in grants and training to small Businesses

The company said the initiative is aimed at empowering young Nigerians with funds and training for their businesses

About 20 finalists will emerge from the programme, including old businesses and start-ups, and finalists gifted data

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, MTN Nigeria started a new campaign it calls MTN Pulse Blow My Hustle to give N68 million in grants, including training to entrepreneurs.

The telecoms giant has rolled out different programmes in the past via its MTN Foundation to support Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs. Still, the latest campaign aims at selecting 100 small businesses and start-ups that would undergo mentorship and training.

MTN offering grants and training to entrepreneurs Credit: 10,000

Source: Getty Images

Campaign meant to ease the pain raising funds for entrepreneurs

Only 20 businesses will qualify for the grant.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Adia Sowho, MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer said the campaign shows that the company has a passion for young people that aligns with people and aims to connect with them.

Reports stated that Adia said young entrepreneurs in Nigeria between the ages of 18 and 36 do not need to go through the pain of raising funds for their businesses and said that this is what the company tries to solve with the Blow My Hustle initiative.

According to Sowho, about 20 entrepreneurs would walk away with cash and training worth N68 million to take their businesses to the next level. In contrast, business grants, training and data are available to all entries that reach the final stage.

The initiative is organised to show the creativity of young and promising entrepreneurs in Nigeria and empower them with funds in a fun and entertaining fashion.

Criteria for application

The company said applicants should head to the MTN Pulse website to submit a short video of their hustle.

Fill in your personal information. Remember to use your MTN Phone Number.

On the Next page select the category that best fits your hustle.

Describe your hustle in 200 words. Make sure your write-up drives home why your hustle needs to blow!

Upload a 90-second video that would wow the Judges and takes you to the next level.

Click on the verification button to confirm your identity.

Confirm availability for the online training session.

Read through the Terms and Conditions, click Accept, and submit your application.

AfDB opens application for fashion entrepreneurs in Fashionomic Africa competition, with $20k for each winner

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Fashion designers, entrepreneurs, and business owners are asked to apply for the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Fashionomic Africa incubator and accelerator programme via the bank’s call for proposals.

The eight-week programme will involve training, a pitch event and cash prizes.

About 12 finalists would slug it out for the top four prizes of $20,000 (N8 million) each.

Source: Legit.ng