Kanye West, now referred to as Ye, is buying a social media site, Parler, days after Twitter and Instagram blocked him

Both sites accused the rapper stated that the musician violated their policies when he posted what they called antisemitic statements

There was disclosure of the amount being paid by the rapper, but a statement by Parler's parent company called the deal a good one.

US rapper Kanye West, who now refers to himself as Ye, has moved to buy the social media site Parler after Twitter and Instagram blocked him over anti-semantic speech.

Parler prides itself as a right-wing free, speech social media site and an alternative to Twitter.

Kanye West to buy social media site, Parler Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The rapper announced on Monday, October 17, 2022, that he was acquiring the platform in a move that came days after he was stopped from posting on Meta's Instagram and Twitter.

Washington Post reports that the rapper had said slavery was the choice the black race made.

Both platforms said he violated their policies a few days after the world's richest man, Elon Musk, welcomed him back to Twitter.

Parler's parent company, Parlement Technologies, said the company has agreed to the proposed acquisition.

Parler said:

"This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honoured to help him achieve his goals."

"Under the terms of their agreement in principle, the parties intend to enter into a definitive purchase agreement and expect to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. The terms of the proposed transaction would include ongoing technical support from Parlement and the use of private cloud services via Parlement's private cloud and data centre infrastructure."

There was no disclosure about how much the rapper paid for the deal.

Kanye West said:

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to express ourselves freely," West said in a statement."

