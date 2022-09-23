A virus has been discovered on the Zoom meeting app, which grants remote attacker access

The Commission warns Nigerians to be cautious because the virus was discovered by an Indian security firm

With over 300 million daily users, the video telephony platform became popular for virtual meetings in the aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has advised Nigerians with Zoom app on their digital devices to install the latest software update.

According to the commission, there's a discovery of vulnerabilities in the Zoom app that a remote attacker can exploit.

NCC announced this in an advisory issued on its website and official Twitter account.

What NCC said

According to the advisory by NCC-CSIRT, the virus was first discovered by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

The Leadership reports that NCC noted that a remote attacker could exploit the vulnerabilities to circumvent implemented security measures and cause a denial of service on the targeted machine.

Other parts of the report reads:

"These vulnerabilities exist owing to incorrect access control implementation in Zoom On-Premises Meeting Connector MMR prior to version 4.8.20220815.130.

"A remote attacker could exploit these flaws to join a meeting they were not permitted to attend without being seen by the other attendees. They can also access audio and video feeds from meetings they were not permitted to attend, as well as interrupt other sessions.

"A successful exploit of these vulnerabilities could allow an unauthorized remote authenticated user to bypass implemented security limitations on the targeted system."

To update, simply follow this link

