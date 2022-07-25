After months of negotiation, Elon Musk has revealed his telecommunication company, Starlink has received approval to operate in Nigeria

Starlink has a global reach after the company spent between $5 billion and $10 billion to launch thousands of satellite

Elon Musk's company will now challenge already established MTN, Airtel, 9mobile and the other registered Internet Service Providers

The founder of satellite company, Starlink, Elon Musk, has revealed when the company’s operation will start in Nigeria, as the firm prepares to compete against MTN Nigeria, Airtel and Globacom.

Musk on Sunday, 24 July 2022 via his Twitter account, disclosed that Starlink service will commence next month, August in Nigeria.

The update is coming three months after the world richest man informed his 102 million followers that the government had approved its operation.

Elon Musk Starlink is set to begin operation Credit: Jamjook

Source: Getty Images

Musk in response to an enquiry by a Nigerian Twitter user wrote:

“Service turns on next month, which is same time required to deliver a user terminal, so order now.”

Starlinks operation in Nigeria

Legit.ng had previously reported that Starlink planned to come into Nigeria’s telecommunication market in late 2022, but moved the timeframe forward to the third quarter of this year.

Starlink plans to offer data service in Africa’s largest economy, but will face competition from the market leader, MTN Nigeria, as well as other network providers, Airtel Nigeria, Glo and 9mobile.

The company is currently operational in 36 countries, and expect 4200 satellites in operation within 18 months, as disclosed by Musk in March 2022, but it has 1469 active satellites in operation as of January report, serving over 400,000 subscribers globally.

Source: Legit.ng