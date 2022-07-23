Bill Gates, has been displaced as the world's fourth richest man by an Indian businessman, Gutam Adani

Weeks after he said he wants to drop off the world’s richest people table, Indian businessman, Gutam Adani has dusted Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates as the world’s fourth richest man, according to multiple reports.

The 60-year-old business mogul’s net worth reached $115.5 billion on Thursday, July 21, 2022, wiping off Gates’ fortunes which currently stands at $104.6 billion.

Bill Gates displaced as World's fourth richest person Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Another Indian, Mukesh Ambani ranks 10th on the list.

Elon Musk still tops the list

Controversial businessman and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk still tops the list with $235 billion. Musk has been enmeshed in controversy after he abandoned his plan to buy the social media platform, Twitter at $44 billion, citing inaccurate figures of spam and fake accounts on the platform.

The newest fourth richest man in the world, Adani is a group chairman and is reputed for turning a small commodities trading business into a conglomerate which spans sports, mines and green energy, reports say.

Reports say his businesses have soared more than 600 per cent on the stock market in the last two years after he went into green energy and infrastructure as Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi looks to rejuvenate the $2.9 trillion and meet India’s carbon net zero goal by 2070.

A shrewd business man

According to Bloomberg, in three years, Adani has gotten control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India’s air traffic, as his company now owns the largest airport, power generator and city gas retailing company.

Andani’s group won the tender for the privatisation of a port in Isreal in collaboration with Gadot, the business mogul said.

The Port of Haifa remains the largest port in Israel among the country’s three ports.

Adani Data networks as well as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have applied to participate in the forthcoming 5G auction. The auction is scheduled to begin on July 26.

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates says he wants to drop out of the rich peoples list

Bill Gates who is worth around $122 billion, says he planned to hand over almost all financial assets to his charity foundation beginning with a donation of $20 billion.

Bill Gates who is worth around $122 billion, says he planned to hand over almost all financial assets to his charity foundation beginning with a donation of $20 billion.

According to the Microsoft founder, as he looks to the future, he wants to give virtually all of his wealth to the foundation, he said via a tweet.

