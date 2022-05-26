The number of internet customers has risen in the previous ten years, with the NCC reporting over 100 million

Because of this large number, numerous internet service providers are searching for ways to improve their services in order to capture a large portion of the market

There are over 15 internet service providers in Nigeria, one of which, Mainone, recently sold to a US company for N133 billion

Nigeria's growing internet population makes the country a darling for internet subscribers local and foreign.

Aside Mobile Network Operators; MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile there are several other companies licensed specifically to provide internet service across the country, that are the core Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

NCC database shows that there are currently 190 ISPs with active licences and daily this companies compete for a slice of the nation's internet user base, Nairametrics reports.

There are over 100 million connected internet devices in Nigeria. Credit: NCC

List of top 10 internet service providers in Nigeria

Among the 190 Internet Service Providers here are the Top 10 according to customer base as provided by NCC as at the end of December 2021.

1. Spectranet

According to NCC’s the company has 249,179 connected customers, its active customers stood at 119,612 as at the end of December 2021.

2. Tizeti

NCC’s database, the company is the second-largest ISP in Nigeria in terms of the subscriber number. Tizeti’s total connected subscribers are 21,224, while 15,790 of those customers are active.

3. IPNX

IPNX currently accounts for 15,582 connected subscribers, while 11,107 of those customers are active.

4. Cyberspace Network Limited

According to NCC’s database, Cyberspace now has 7,930 customers, out of which 5,710 are actively using its service.

5. 21st Century Ltd

21st Century Technologies Limited has 5,315 customers while 2, 601 are actively subscribed to its service.

6. Cobranet Limited

The company has 3268 subscribers and interestingly all of them are active, thus achieving 100 per cent customer activeness.

7. Suburban Broadband Ltd

For its internet service, the company has 3,200 connected to its network and all of them are actively subscribed according to the NCC’s statistics.

8. VDT Communications

VDT has 2,404 total connected subscribers with 1,731 active users.

9. Radical Technology Network Ltd

A total of 2,260 organisations are connected to the company’s service and all of them are active.

10. MainOne

MainOne which was recently sold to Equinix for $320 million(N133bn) NCC’s data shows has 1,569 connected customers, and all of them are actively subscribed to its internet service

