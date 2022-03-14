Working in the banking industry is a dream for many Nigerian graduates because they believe there is a lot of money to be made

And indeed there is, as 10 commercial banks paid workers salaries and wages of over N400 billion in 2021

The amount captured in this report only covers salaries and wages and does not include other staff costs, pension contribution that makes up personnel cost

Working in the Nigerian banking sector comes with perks while many works as contract staff those with full-time employment have a lot to cheer monthly.

Data obtained from the financials of ten Nigerian banks showed that in 2021, N444.9bn was committed to the salaries and wages of their staff in 2021 a 10.14 per cent increase from N404bn in 2020.

The figure was obtained from the full-year results of the banks submitted to the Nigerian exchange.

The banks surveyed by Legit.ng include Eco Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company(GTCO), Jaiz bank,

Others are Zenith Bank, Wema, Unity, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Sterling bank.

The likes of Access Bank and First Bank are yet to release their full-year performance.

Breakdown of salary cost

According to the data, Eco Bank paid the most in salaries and wages since it operates in many African nations, while Fidelity paid the least among the banks surveyed.

Eco Bank paid N183.8 billion to employee salaries and compensation, followed by UBA's N86.5 billion in salaries and wages for 6,634.

Zenith Bank spent N70 billion and stated in its report that it will have 7,517 workers by the end of December 2021.

GTCO ranks in second with N33.2 billion and 4,617 employees, followed by FCMB with N23.2 billion.

Other banks' salary expenses captured are:

Sterling bank- N13.6 billion

Wema- N12.2 billion

Unity Bank- N10.1 billion

Jaiz bank- N6.7 billion

Fidelity Bank- N5.52 billion

