A team of researchers at Microsoft has raised an alarm over a dangerous Android virus in Google Play Store

The team said the virus, known as toll fraud, hides in apps and aims at stealing users billion information

According to them, the virus updates itself automatically by upgrading to premium and unknowingly charges the user

Microsoft researchers have alerted Android users of a virus known as ‘toll fraud’ that hides as usual apps on the Google Play Store and empties the wallet of users immediately after it is installed.

The tech company describes the virus as a subcategory of billing fraud in which hostile applications subscribe users to premium services without their knowledge or consent.

New Android Malware seeks to hack wallets Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Forces users to connect to mobile data despite presence of Wi-fi

Reports from Mashable say that this type of virus, the company said, is one of the most dominant types of Android malware and it continues to mutate.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In comparison to other subcategories of billing fraud, including SMS fraud and call fraud, toll fraud has special behaviours. While SMS fraud or call fraud uses a simple attack flow to send or calls to a premium number, toll fraud has a complicated multi-layer attack flow that developers continue to improve.

According to a Nairametrics report, Microsoft said that its team of researchers saw new capabilities related to how the threat targets users of specific network operators, performing its routines only if the new device is subscribed to any of its target network operators.

According to Microsoft, the virus also, by default, uses phone connections for its activities and compels devices to connect to mobile data even if a Wi-fi connection is available.

Sources of toll fraud

It starts when a user downloads an app the virus hides as in the Google Play Store.

The hostile apps will almost be listed in popular categories in the app store as personalization like wallpaper, lock screen apps, communication, chat apps, and fake antivirus apps, among others

The company stated that toll fraud is one of the most common virus categories with high financial loss as its major impact.

Protecting yourself against the malware

The researchers stated that users should avoid downloading apps from untrusted sources and follow up with device updates.

NCC warns against TangleBot malware targeting Android phones, bank apps

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has raised the alarm over a new malware called TangleBot disguised as SMS which targets Android phones.

According to a message on the NCC website issued by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Adinde said that TangleBot, as the name of the latest virus is known, has almost the same tactics as the newly-announced infamous FlutBot Android malware which targets mobile devices, saying that it also takes control of the user’s device in a greater more permeating than the FlutBot malware.

Source: Legit.ng