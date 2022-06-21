One of the leading energy provider, Schneider Electric is launching a new partner programme for partner growth

The company stated that previous editions of the programme have produced enormous reports which have transformed most of partners

Schneider said that one of the main features of the IT Solutions provider specialisation is that the new program dashboard

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced a new IT Partner Program known as mySchneider, which will provide a simplified, innovative and collaborative approach to enabling partner growth.

According to Schneider Electric, this re-vamped program focuses on enabling diverse and evolving business models and allows partners to differentiate their business by becoming a strategic advisor and expert in their market across multiple IT competencies.

Schneider Electric launches IT programme

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Evolving IT landscape drives innovation

The IT channel landscape is constantly evolving. Building on the company’s history, Schneider Electric’s updated IT partner program accommodates this dynamic ecosystem by enabling partners to grow and differentiate their business for the long-term. The program focuses on unique specializations, giving partners the flexibility to certify in one or more based on their current capabilities and future aspirations.

This further distinguishes partners and highlights the true value of a channel ecosystem by enabling the development of diverse business models; simplifying and increasing transparency for requirements & benefits; capturing new business through market recognition and competitive differentiation; and strengthening channel-centric practice.

Paul Tyler, Global IT Channels at Schneider Eletrica said that for over a decade, members of the partner programme have harvested strong benefits including discounts, tools and creative offers from the company and its other brands.

Tyler stated that partners who participate in the programme responsive and relevant amidst changing market trends and higher revenue.

The company stated that availability of specializations will roll out over the next 12-18 months, through a phased approach including IT Solution Providers, Data Center Solution Providers and Software & Services Providers. The first specialization, IT Solution Provider, which is ideal for IT providers who are experts in IT infrastructure solutions within distributed IT environments, is available now.

Certified partners to gain invaluable experiences

One of the main features of the IT Solutions provider specialisation is that the new program dashboard not only provides partners with transparency, but also identifies core focus areas, should partners choose to level-up in the program for greater competency or benefits.

Another key feature is that certified partners gain access to the tools needed in today’s environment, including the Local Edge Configurator, which has configured tens of thousands of solutions within the distributed IT space across the world.

Also, IT solution providers will gain access to unique deal registration discounts that exceed normal discounts provided through Schneider Electric’s Edge Opportunity Registration (ORP) Program.

Previous participants of the programme enthused their readiness for transformed business, saying that they are serving their customers more effectively.

Schneider Electric rubbishes cybersecurity myths, advances Edge Computing

Legit.ng reported that a leading energy firm, Schneider Electric has discredited cybersecurity illusions around edge computing, adding that edge computing is becoming increasingly undeniable, cementing its place from hype to necessary technology of the now.

According to Schneider Electric, Forrester, the American market research company called 2021 the year for Edge Computing, after it predicted that the technology would move from experimentation to mass deployment.

It, however, noted that the newness of Edge, outside of IT circles, unfortunately, contributes to a lot of confusion on the subject and related concern about how secure it is.

Source: Legit.ng