Meta, Parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, announced the resignation of its COO, Sheryl Sandberg

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg was all praises for Sandberg who has been with him for 14 years and shaped the company's image

Zuckerberg said he will find it hard to replace Sandberg, but announced new appointments into key positions

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is all praises for his Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sheryl Sandberg who joined the company 14 years ago when Zuckerberg was 23 years old.

In a tribute to Sandberg whom Zuckerberg praised for most of the innovations at Meta, he said the woman groomed him into the fine CEO that he is today and 'architected' the company's ad business which is a major source of revenue for Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg. Sheryl resigned on June 1, 2022 Credit: Kevin Dietsch / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Sheryl Sandberg made Zuckerberg a better manager

According to the CEO of Meta in a Facebook post announcing her stepping down, he was only 23 years old when Sheryl Sandberg joined him and was instrumental in shaping the company’s management culture and creating opportunities for millions of people around the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Zuckerberg said:

“When Sheryl joined me in 2008, I was only 23 years old and I barely knew anything about running a company. We'd built a great product -- the Facebook website -- but we didn't yet have a profitable business and we were struggling to transition from a small startup to a real organization.

“Sheryl architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company. She created opportunities for millions of people around the world, and she deserves the credit for so much of what Meta is today.

New appointments announced

He said the role of the COO cannot be easily filled but announced that Javier Olivan will step into Sandberg’s shoes as the next COO.

Until his recent appointment, Olivan was in charge of Meta’s Ad Business Platform.

CNBC reported that Sheryl Sandberg her resignation from the company on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, leaving behind a complicated 14-year legacy at the social media giant, a job that turned her into a billionaire and one of the most powerful women in the business world.

The report said that in 2012, she was seen as so crucial to Facebook’s credibility with customers and investors that the company’s IPO filing named her as one of two key people.

We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl K. Sandberg, Facebook wrote in the risk factors section of its prospectus.

Mark Zuckerberg makes $11 billion in one day, moves From 18th Richest Person to 10th

Legit.ng reported that after almost two months of losing his position among the world’s wealthiest people, Meta CEO and Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg is making his way back to the top.

The shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger went up more than 17 per cent on Thursday, April 28, 2022, earning Zuckerberg $11 billion in one day and boosting his fortune by $11.5 billion, according to CNN.

Even though Meta could not meet Wall Street predictions for the first quarter, posting its slowest revenue growth in years, investors were happy about the company’s turnaround.

Source: Legit.ng