A Russian hacking group identified as Conti is said to be so organised that they have all the trappings of a company

The group has staff performance reviews, Human Resources Department and Employee of the Month Award

The group was discovered in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine after a Twitter account began to release leaks associated with the group

An FBI report has detailed how a Russian hack group is so organised that they operate as a company.

A series of documents leaked by the FBI show the enormity of the leadership of the group which is known as Conti, including what is understood as its most valuable possession, the source code of its ransomware, CNBC reporting indicates.

A security researcher, Shmuel Gihon, at the threat intelligence company, Cyberint, stated that the group came into the limelight in 2020 and grew into of the largest ransomware groups in the world.

Powerful Russian hacking group very organised

Targets crypto assets

He calculates that the hacking group has around 350 members who have cumulatively made about $2.7 billion in crypto in the last two years.

In its report, the FBI cautioned that the group virus was among the top three types which target critical infrastructure in the US last year. Conti, the FBI said always victimised important manufacturing, commercial and food and agriculture sectors.

On a revenge mission

They remain the most successful until now, according to Gihon.

The analysis says that the leaks appear to be a vengeful act, caused by the group and released in the light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Leaks came to light on February 28, four days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

A Twitter account named ContiLeaks revealed thousands of documents in the group’s internal message in favour of Ukraine.

The Twitter account could not be reached as it disabled direct messages.

