The Russian government have subjected to a barrage of cyberwar as the hacking group, Anonymous said they will target Putin's government in the days ahead

The group had taken down the website of a television station supported by the Russian government which also broadcasts in the UK

Apart from physically invading Ukraine, Russia mounted huge cyber attacks on banks in Ukraine government-owned websites

Anonymous, the hacking group has declared cyber unrest against Vladimir Putin’s government for invading Ukraine.

The MailOnline reported that the evasive computer wizards issued the warning on their Twitter account on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Hackers target Putin's government

Source: Getty Images

Bringing down television station

According to their announcement before 10 pm that The Anonymous is officially in cyberwar against the Russian government.

They returned 30 minutes later and said that they had hacked the website of a TV channel backed by the Russian government, which also broadcasts in the UK and has been criticised for its coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Attempts to access the website was unsuccessful and only returned an error message which said this site can’t be reached.

Pressure mounts on Putin to leave Ukraine

The Cyber statement raises the chance that Russia could be put under frequent hacking attempts in the days ahead.

Before the physical attack on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022, the country was targeted by a massive cyberattack believed to have been carried out by Russia.

Social media users applauded the group's decision against Putin.

The group has in the past targeted some groups including KKK and Islamic extremists.

The group’s members usually disguise themselves with Fawkes masks.

In July last year, the hackers warned Elon Musk, the Tesla owner, that they planned to target him after he said he has too much power over crypto markets.

Apart from being a recalcitrant country, Russia parades a group of expert hackers around the and have been blamed for inflicting cyber casualty on country's and influencing the outcome of elections, especially in the US. It was blamed for influencing the 2016 US elections in favour of former president, Donald Trump.

Russia hacks banks and government-owned websites in Ukraine

Legit.ng has reported that Banks and government-owned websites in Ukraine have become the target of Russian hackers who have taken the aggression to cyberspace.

The websites came under several barrages of cyber onslaughts on Wednesday as Russia formally invaded Ukraine.

The websites were targeted by a DDOS attack, according to a statement by Digital Transformation Minister, Mykhailo Fedorove on the messaging platform, Telegram, Bloomberg reports.

