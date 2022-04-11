Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has decided not to join Twitter's board of directors, less than a week after spending over N1 trillion to become the company's largest shareholder

Musk had last week bought 73,486,938 shares of Twitter shares although he hinted that it is a passive investment

Aside from Musk, there are other top 10 shareholders with the opportunity to steer the social media platform's operations

Elon Musk has declined to join Twitter's board of directors, the company announced on Sunday, less than a week after revealing he is the social media company's largest shareholder and was offered a seat.

Musk's appointment was supposed to become official on Saturday, but Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted late on Sunday to announce Elon Musk's decision, Bloomberg reports.

Musk paid $2.9 billion for the shares of Twitter, an investment he recouped 24 hours later.

While Agrawal did not say a reason for Musk's decision, he, however, noted that the board appointment was contingent on a background check as well as a formal acceptance by Musk.

He said:

"I believe this is for the best," Agrawal said in a note to staff shared in his tweet. "We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input."

"There will be distractions ahead," he continued, but urged staff to "tune out the noise."

Shortly after Agrawal's announcement, Musk tweeted an emoji of a face with a hand over its mouth (he deleted the tweet hours later).

Other big shareholders aside from Elon Musk

Meanwhile, check out the top 10 shareholders of Twitter stock besides Musk:

Vanguard owns 70,375,259 shares

Morgan Stanley owns 70,157,074 shares

Blackrock, Inc owns 51,858,827 shares

State Street Corp owns 36,363,324 shares

Aristotle Capital Management owns 21,112,134 shares

FMR LLC owns 17,641,927 shares

Ark Investment Management owns 17,245,755 shares

Clearbridge Investments owns 16,733,505 shares

Geode Capital Management owns 14,314,021 shares

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 12,467,698 shares

